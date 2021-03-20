What do you watch on TV on Saturday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French TV on Saturday 20 March:

Big Bear family

We are familiar with several types of bears, such as brown bears, polar bears, and grizzly bears. But little is known when it comes to talking about a sloth or a bear who wears glasses. This documentary dives into a large family that also includes pandas.

Saturday, 12 noon, Télé-Quebec.

Turkey mission

A funny animated movie that takes place as we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving in the US, thus eating turkey. However, fearing living their last hours, the Turkeys decided to collaborate and revisit the past in order to prevent this tradition from continuing.

Saturday, 4:01 pm, Yoopa.

Mummy

Tom Cruise throws up his arms in this blockbuster movie to awaken a mummified ancient Egyptian princess. With that comes chaos and horror. Only an American censor can prevent his Machiavellian plan from being realized. But he will need help.

Saturday, 7:30 pm, VAT.

Laugh in French

All over Canada, jokes are heard. Especially Moliere’s language. In order to celebrate what is being said throughout Francophonie, Mehdi Bou Saidan became the master of celebrations at a get-together where Canadian comedians have a lot to say.

Saturday, 8 pm, TV5.

Massicot no. 5

Go back on stage for one of Quebec’s most famous comedians who never misses an opportunity to mock life. During this one-man show, François Massicotte privately discusses his medical adventures and impatience. He also allows himself some dance moves. The first has two parts.

Saturday, 8 p.m., take 2.

Untouchables

The feature film, which was a hit when it was released in France in 2011. This touching film by Francois Closet and Omar Si tells the story of friendship between a severely handicapped billionaire and a black man of humble origins. The brilliance of the work is emphasized by César’s nine nominations.

Saturday, 9 p.m., ME ET CIE.

inexplicable

No matter the culprits, escaping always has a nice side. No matter where it occurs, it defines the imagination, and raises a host of questions. That of prankster Harry Houdini was no exception, as was the release of three prisoners from Alcatraz.

Saturday, 10 pm, Historia.