What do you watch on TV on Sunday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French TV on Sunday, March 28:

The Eight are frenzied

Amidst a blizzard, in Wyoming, a bounty hunter, his prisoner, and many other interesting characters come to share the same places: a hut they use as their sanctuary. For this western movie, Quentin Tarantino has put together a solid cast that includes Samuel L Jackson, Kurt Russell, and Tim Roth.

Sunday, 2:30 pm, addikTV.

Impro at 4 corners

Even in the case of a pandemic, it is possible to practice improvisation. It is sufficient to apply the necessary spacing measures, as determined by public health. During this tournament, a two-on-two battle was fought.

Sunday, 3:30 pm, MAtv.

My life is with Liberace

The tumultuous love of famous pianist Liberace and Scott Thorson, her young lover, is revealed in this TV movie by Steven Soderberg. Michael Douglas won a Golden Globe in 2014 for his strong performance, while his co-star Matt Damon reached the Final.

Sunday, 7 pm, Canal at.

Farmakian Adventures

There is a growing concern about processed foods. However, is it as bad for health as some would like to claim? Olivier Bernard wants to be clear about that. So he meets the manager of a processing company, a chemist, and a nutritionist.

Sunday, 7:30 pm, ICI-Canada Télé Radio.

Duff Cake Squad

There are no super sweet challenges for superstar pastry chef Duff Goldman and his talented band who bakes Seals Baby’s birthday cake and another 21 for the kids. Next, you have to make 2 amazing Chef’s Wedding Creations! Replay of the first season.

Sunday 8 pm, zest.

Quebec code

Continuing to paint a picture of our province, Dave Ouellet pays attention to the generosity of Quebecers. According to some polls, residents of other Canadian provinces are more sensitive than us. What do we have to do with money, those of us who say we are ready to help a friend and participate in a fundraising campaign?

Sunday, 8 pm, Télé Quebec.

High fashion

In front of the cameras of this comedy-drama, Kate Winslet introduces her features to a seamstress and designer set foot in her home, in Australia, after 25 years of separation from her family. She was previously accused of murder, and she intends to take revenge. Judy Davis and Liam Hemsworth is part of that story as well.

Sunday, 10:45 pm, VAT.