What if co-creation could serve science…and earn you prizes? for your ideas!

We 63% in France own it, with a growth of 20% per year … Connected things have invaded our daily lives, our illusions and sometimes our fears. What role can co-innovation play in order to better design them and respond to questions of security or sustainable development? This is the whole point of the survey conducted jointly by Futura and EDF Pulse & You.

[EN VIDÉO] The ethics of the Internet of things raises questions The prevalence of the Internet of Things is increasing in our daily lives. Connected things make our lives easier in the medical and home fields… but they transmit a mass of data and raise ethical questions.

co-innovation, or intelligence Collective, is experiencing an increasingly important flourishing of organizations. Certainly because of bringing together a community of end users or actors in it environmental system Often new solutions are allowed to emerge thanks to the know-how of each individual. On key topics such as connected objects, can collective intelligence have the effect of making them more socially and ecologically virtuous?

So it was designed in conjunction with EDF pulse and you To better understand how collaborative science and the exchange of ideas can advance entrepreneurship and innovation. How do you think co-innovation can or should be involved?

10000 Pulsar, 100 campaigns, 60 thousand ideas

Co-creation is the everyday life of EDF Pulse & You and its community. For 5 years nowPulseurs share their thoughts, interact with EDF’s suggestions and other participants to imagine products and Tomorrow’s Services. EDF project managers, startups, individuals and every member of the community can share their experiences and thoughts on topics related to the comfort of home, active shift and electric mobility and thus seeing its projects come to fruition. Since its launch, EDF Pulse & You has collected over 10,000 pulsators Throughout France, she launched more than 100 campaigns, and more than 60,000 Ideas Comments have already been shared on the platform.

Joint Innovation Department

An enthusiastic and productive dynamic that Futura wanted to join in her desire to make science and these issues accessible to all. ” In light of these qualities, the connection to impulses seems to us clear.Gaël Le Boulch, who is responsible for Open Innovation for individual clients at EDF, explains. We are convinced of the interest co-innovation. But… what if we could help science, too? This is the beautiful problem, this ambition, which we wish to share today with this campaign. Futura seems to us the ideal partner to drive and enhance results. Even your keyboards! Your first ideas are great! As usual, let’s go! » Whether you are an expert, casual or a beginner, your opinion matters!

