What is keratoconus that Camille Compal suffers from?

“I have a widespread genetic disease: keratocon“ TF1 host Camille Compal revealed in an interview with L’Equipe. To restore normal eyesight, the facilitator needs a cornea transplant in both eyes.

Keratokoi?

Keratoconus is a well-developed malformation of the eye, more precisely the cornea, which most often appears in adolescence. The cornea It is a transparent membrane that follows the curvature of the eye, so it is naturally slightly convex. It allows light rays to reach the retina and thus send clear images to the brain.

But in the case of keratoconus, the cornea becomes very soft, deforms and swells excessively, taking the shape of a cone. Thus the light passing through it is derived and the images perceived by the retina become blurry and redundant.

How to treat keratoconus?

Keratoconus is often treated by wearing special corrective glasses or lenses. But in some cases, opaque spots can appear on the cornea: the patient is no longer able to see anything.

In this case or if wearing contact lenses is not possible a corneal transplant Important. This is the case of Camille Compal. The facilitator had already had an eye transplant and would soon undergo a second surgery to eventually restore normal vision.