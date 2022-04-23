What is the condition of Robin Lehner?

The question on everyone’s lips in Las Vegas: Is Golden Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner’s season over?

And while ESPN noted that was the case on Friday, Nevada formation coach Peter DeBoer said otherwise.

After being injured in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 8, Lehner tried everything to get back into the game and help his team qualify for the playoffs. He got there after just over three weeks, but would have doubled his injury Wednesday against the Washington Capitals. He left the match after 20 minutes, having surrendered only once in 13 shots.

“Not to my knowledge, the Golden Knights coach simply responded, according to comments posted by The Las Vegas Journal-Review, when asked if the rumors were true. It was the day of therapy. I expect it to be an exercise [samedi] I expect him to wear his uniform on Sunday.”

Lehner is 23-17-2 with 2.83 goals-to-average and 0.907 save percentage in 44 games this season. If he’s absent, then Logan Thompson and Laurent Prosot should be DeBoer’s masked men.

The Knights are two points behind the stars and the Annex berth. They will also be in Dallas next Tuesday.