An imminent announcement by the Infiniti Ward? JVL News

It seemed like something was going on on the side of the Infinity Ward that was slowly starting to stir up the sauce.

Coming soon in May, we currently don’t have any official information to get your teeth on regarding the next Call of Duty. However, Infinity Ward said half a word that this 2022 legacy will be Modern Warfare 2, a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot, but that’s about it.

Modern Warfare 2 is impressive

So without saying anything, the account Official Twitter From Infinity Ward, usually top secret, has just changed his profile picture. The company’s logo has now been replaced by a very dark capture, which many users who have tried to lighten it credit the features of Ghost, the avatar in the saga.

ghost or not, Infinity Ward is already preparing something and it shouldn’t take long to reveal its game Usually scheduled at the end of the year, the license has been a favorite for more than a decade.

In the meantime, you can always dive into Call of Duty Vanguard Or even Warzone, which will soon welcome Godzilla and King Kong to season 3.