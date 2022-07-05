What is the value of the “free” Microsoft Edge VPN browser?

Microsoft is building a free virtual private network (VPN) service in its browser, Edge, in an effort to improve security and privacy, a Microsoft support page has revealed.

This VPN is a preview feature and is therefore under development and available to users.

When enabled, the Microsoft Edge Secure Network encrypts (encrypts) users’ web traffic so that no ISPs or hackers can collect browsing information that you prefer to keep private.

This VPN access also protects your connections when connected to an internet cafe, airport Wi-Fi, or any other open network that is not secured with a password.

For all of my web connections, my email, and even my Internet telephony (voice over IP), my VPN subscription ($114 for two years) secures access to all my devices at all times: my smartphone, computer, and tablet.

Another advantage is that connections secured by a VPN allow access to their banking services, as well as all services that require a geo-controlled location (online video subscriptions, for example). Thus, up to 10,000 km from the country, it is enough to connect to one of the many servers offered by the VPN service in the world. For example, from Tokyo, connecting to a Montreal or Toronto VPN server to access your bank account will be considered by your bank’s server as if you were in the country.

Unlike paid subscriptions, Cloudfare’s future VPN on Edge will be limited to 1GB per month, which is a very small amount of data, especially if you’re watching videos.

Additionally, you will need to sign up for a Microsoft account to take advantage of it.

Here’s how to enable the Microsoft Virtual Private Network service.

Choose Settings > activate Microsoft Edge Secure Network

If you are not signed in to your Microsoft account, you will be prompted to sign in or create an account.

The steel shield icon appears in the browser window; Your browsing traffic is now protected by Microsoft Edge Secure Network.

The feature turns off automatically when you close Microsoft Edge. If you want to use it, you must reactivate it Microsoft Edge Secure Network for the next browsing session.

Apart from this Microsoft VPN service for Edge, other similar services are available by installing a third-party VPN module, such as VeePN and many more, or by purchasing a bundle that includes all of their devices (my favorite by far).