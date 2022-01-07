What is the weight of the unvaccinated in the epidemic and in the hospital?

deviation – From December 13 to 19, the number of intensive care cases and hospital admissions could have been reduced by 40 to 50% if the entire population had been vaccinated, according to the Directorate for Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics (Drees).

Driven by the Omicron variant, the number of positive Covid-19 tests continues to rise in the country. More than 300,000 cases were detected on January 5, an average of 200,000 cases over the past seven days! Unheard of since the virus appeared. However, more than 50 million French people have already received at least two doses of the vaccine and more than half of them remember …

Read alsoCOVID-19: Who are the French who refused to vaccinate?

«It is certain that given the number of cases, the circulation of the virus cannot be attributed to the unvaccinated alone. “,” explains Mircea Sofonia, Lecturer in Epidemiology and Development of Infectious Diseases at the University of Montpellier.. According to the latest information published by the Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics (DREES), vaccination accounts for 75% of cases between November 22 and December 19, 2021! It is very likely that this trend has become more pronounced. Many studies…