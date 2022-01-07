Continuing Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge: Vaccination Status, Is It Really Private Information?

Although vaccination status is medical information that must be protected through confidentiality in the medical record, vaccination against COVID-19 may be an exception, the attorney believes.

“Basically, it is really true that a person’s vaccination status is medical information […] m . explainse Patrick Martin Maynard in an interview with TVA Nouvelles.

But due to the obligation to provide the vaccination passport to access certain places and activities, the vaccination status becomes less confidential, and the vaccination passport can be an exception to the law.

However, the lawyer clarified that “there is no obligation for a person to disclose the fact that he has not been vaccinated outside of this context.”

Mr Theverge adds that even if Guillaume Lemay Theverge is a public figure, his medical file remains private.e Martin Maynard.

“The confidentiality of the medical file is an element that applies to public and private figures,” he said.

The question of whether the host himself disclosed his vaccination status should also be at the heart of the proceedings, the lawyer said.

“We will also have to see in what context he himself was able to disclose or not publicly disclose his vaccination status. […] and whether or not it consists of a waiver of confidentiality,”e Martin Maynard.

Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge is suing for $1,850,000 in damages against Journalism, who accuses him of declaring his status as not immune to COVID-19.

