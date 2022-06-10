What’s going on with Gronkowski?

Back in April, when Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski said he still needed time to make a decision about his future in the NFL.

After more than two months, the tight end doesn’t seem ready for a decision.

“I think it’s just up to him and obviously we all love to play with him, but he has to make the best decision himself, and he knows that,” Brady told the newspaper. Tampa Bay TimesThursday.

When the quarterback, who will turn 45 in August, came out of his brief retirement, Gronk said he would not return to any team other than the ‘Bucs’ if he decided to play his twelfth career season at Goodell.

The star player retired from the NFL for the first time after the 2018 campaign, having played nine seasons with the New England Patriots and Brady.

Gronkowski opted to wear his helmet and shoulder pads to join his former Buccaneers teammate in 2020. The prolific duo also contributed significantly to the Florida club’s coronation that year. But last year, he was limited to seven regular season games due to multiple fractures of the ribs and a perforated lung.

“We don’t have practices for about the next six weeks. Ho [Gronk] Brady said too.

In two seasons in the “Bucs” colors, Gronkowski had 100 passes for 1,425 yards gain and 13 touchdowns in 28 games.