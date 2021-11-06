WhatsApp: Here are 3 new features that will make your life easier

Day by day, the famous social network The WhatsApp He tries to improve and perfect his functions.

Since the parent company Facebook changed its name to Meta, the social network announced 3 new features for its mobile and web/desktop applications.

Although this news is low-key, it shows that the service continues to evolve, even amid the controversies and issues encountered in October.

Here are the three new features that will make your life easier:

Suggestions for WhatsApp stickers

The first novelty is the poster suggestion function in the mobile application. When you type in a keyword associated with a “happy” label, for example, the icon next to the text field changes from an emoji to a label. Tap on it to open the WhatsApp suggestions list.

Although simple, this feature allows you to simplify the steps required to send popular stickers and skip some steps.

WhatsApp links overview

Another new feature announced is the improvement of the feature that displays a thumbnail of links on the chat screen. Articles, videos, and tweets will now display more information before you have to click on it to view the content.

Photo editor for WhatsApp Web and Desktop

Latest new feature for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. The desktop app now offers a basic photo editor, which allows you to add text, emojis and stickers, as well as draw, crop, and rotate images, both before and without sending. You have to open another tool.

According to WhatsApp, the new features of the respective apps are already being distributed. If the features are not available in your app, it is worth checking if WhatsApp is up to date.