Like the Montreal Canadiens fans, the Chicago Blackhawks must find the long haul, as their team suffered another humiliating loss, this time 5-1 to the Jets on Friday in Winnipeg.

Gates returned in the second half with two more goals. Dominic Toninato and Kyle Connor then allowed their team to fall back into the locker room with a comfortable four-goal lead.

The audience favorite started the match on their feet, shaking the ropes in the 47th second of play, through Paul Stastney. Then, 1 minute and 36 seconds later, defender Neil Bionic used the power game to defeat goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury in turn.

Nikolai Ahlers scored another success for the Gates team in the third half. Andrew Cobb also did well in winning three assists.

In front of the home team’s cage, Eric Comrie was denied a shutdown in the 56th second of the last twenty. Then Mackenzie Entwistle beat him up, even though the Blackhawks were playing one man less. Comrie still ran away 17 balls in the win, while Florey gave up five on 33 shots.

After 12 games, the Illinois team enjoyed only one win and fell to the bottom of the National League standings, along with the Canadian and Arizona Coyotes, with a four-point harvest.