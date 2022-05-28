WhatsApp will be incompatible with forty smartphones as of May 31

WhatsApp has already announced it iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will no longer be compatible With their services in the next update. And the list of affected smartphone models is growing, according to reports Paris Friday 27 May.

From May 31, the new version of instant messaging will become Not compatible with older versions of Android and iOS.

This is for Forty models smart phones : apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, lеnоVо а820, zте v956, нuаwеі асеnd d2, асеnd g740, ascend mate, f1 f1, аrсhоѕ 53 рlаtіnum, тс dеѕrе 500, асеnd fіnkоng, Dark Wіnkоnight Gruаnd х, Quаd V987, Grand Memo, Grand S Flex, II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 L7 II, Optimus F6, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q. They will no longer be able to use the app if they do not update their operating system (Android or iOS).

Will save update New features on WhatsApp : Reading outside the conversation, draft preview, and reading storage.

