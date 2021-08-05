Forget Fortnite, the “world’s first combat calculator game” is coming to the switch

Last May, we talked to you at ridiculous text from the app calculator, a very ordinary key calculator, sold at Just over $13.

However, as if an expensive calculator weren’t enough for the console, a SECOND app of its kind has just appeared on the Nintendo eShop, as mentioned. Nintendo Live. However, this is not cut from the same fabric.

why then? Because we are talking about Battle Calculator (!), a multiplayer arithmetic game (!!) where you can compete against three of your friends in a battle that would make Pythagoras very proud.

The point of the title is very simple, but the parts obviously can get complex quickly: Battle Calculator Choose a number and you must reach it before your opponents by using the calculator to make calculations. Be careful, however, that you can only use numbers between 0 and 9 and decimal numbers between 0.1 and 0.9.

Picture of Courtoisie Blacksmith DoubleCircle

To do this, you can use addition, subtraction, multiplication, division … as well as the rest of the calculator functions that ordinary people do not really use.

Released this Thursday on Switch, Battle Calculator It prides itself on being “the world’s first combat calculator game,” and frankly, you don’t have to believe it much.

Joking aside, the whole can certainly be fun and educational for some clients, provided you’re willing to pay $20, which is a fairly high amount for this type of title.

but good, Battle Calculator It has the advantage of being something other than a simple calculator that sells for over $13, like some of the other software on the Switch…it’s a start.

