When Guardiola gives soap to Mahrez in the middle of the match

After two matches as a substitute in the English Premier League, Riyad Mahrez Line up against RB Leipzig in the opening match of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

Algerian international from Manchester City who yields He spent in the most prestigious European football competitions a rather complicated evening.

Facing a modest opponent, the Cityzens, finalists in the previous edition, rushed to open the scoring with Dutch central defender Aki (16). After that, it was Leipzig defender Mukele (28) who scored in his camp, before Nkunko narrowed the difference with the German national team (42).

But a little before the break, Mahrez Restore feature For his team by brilliantly converting a penalty kick (45), after a foul by Lucas Klostermann in the German penalty area.

In the second half, Manchester City added three goals and RB Leipzig scored two goals, and the match ended with Cityzens winning 6-3. But on the bench, the Manchester City boss was not satisfied with the Algerian international’s defensive performance, with the three German goals coming from attacks on that side. Halfway through the match, Pep Guardiola yelled at Mahrez and gave him soap. A scene that the cameras did not miss.

« We talked at half-time how we should defend but they didn’t. arguments occur The Catalan coach explained his active invitation to the Algerian international, which ended the meeting.

Guardiola also dealt harshly with another citizen because of his defensive performance, which was considered insufficient. This is Jack Grealish, the new recruit at the English club. ” That’s how the manager is, he always wants more defense and attack, obviously someone I’ll listen to after all he brings to the game, he just gives some useful information. The England international replied at the end of the match.