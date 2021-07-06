When will Better Call Saul Season 5 be released on Netflix?

You better call Saul Season 5 has been airing on AMC for a long time and Season 6 has been pushed back to 2022, but when will Season 5 be added to Netflix? Many regions have broadcast the entire fifth season already, but this is when we expect the remaining regions to host the fifth season of You better call Saul.

The fifth season of You better call Saul It premiered on AMC on February 23, 2020 and again consisted of 10 episodes. Closed on April 20, 2020.

The sixth season of You better call Saul It was confirmed, but suffered significant delays (the longest in the show’s history). An exact release date has not been confirmed, but it is now expected to be pushed back to early 2022.

Season 6 will see the series finale with a total of 13 episodes to complete the full transition from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman.

Now wait and see when the fifth season of Netflix premieres.

when You better call Saul Netflix season 5 in the United States and Canada?

Those from Canada, the United States, South Africa and Spain are the ones to expect more and more You better call Saul Fifth season.

Since the show launched in the US, it took a while for the license to become available to Netflix in those regions, and they didn’t get the weekly deal that others get.

Season 4, for example, was added to Netflix on February 9, 2020, just weeks before the S5 was released. However, the third season was added to Netflix in March 2018, ahead of its August broadcast date.

With the release date expiring in April 2021, it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2022 before Netflix can stream in the US and the other countries we mentioned in Season 5. This means that it will not be available before January. By 2022, unless Netflix can secure the rights sooner. It will take Netflixers about two years!

You better call Saul Netflix international release schedule for season 5

Based on previous seasons such as seasons 3 and 4 You better call SaulNew episodes appear weekly on Netflix after episodes aired on AMC in the US.

This weekly streaming offer is valid on Netflix in regions such as the United Kingdom and continental Europe, including Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland and Turkey. It also applies to the release schedule for the Latin American and Asian regions. Weekly episodes of You better call Saul S5 does not apply to South Africa, Canada, Iceland or Spain.

The new episodes will be available on Netflix from February 24.

Better Call Saul s5 launches weekly from February 24, which is great because it’s been two months since El Camino and we need more from Gilligan’s Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/seadUuav04 Netflix UK and Ireland (NetflixUK) November 21, 2019

Here’s the full broadcast schedule for 2020. Note that Episode 1 will air on the Sunday after the premiere. Episode 2 will air on Monday in its regular location and hit Netflix in its regular location on Tuesday.

Episode number AMC Aviation History Netflix version 501 February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 502 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 503 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 504 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 505 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 506 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 507 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 508 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 509 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 510 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020

According to all Netflix versions, it will be available at 8:00 GMT.

We will keep this article updated with all relevant version updates over time. You better call Saul Season 5. For now, let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to next season.