Where were you in 1993 | Radio-Canada.ca

Renee Botheer, retired journalist

Rene Botheer was the descriptor of the Canadians’ matches on Radio Canada when the confinement team won their last Stanley Cup in 1993. Photo: Radio Canada/Ivano Demers

Journalist Rene Bouthier watched the series 1993 from the top of the Arena Bridge where he was describing matches on Radio Canada.

There have been some great moments in my career, but this one I will remember for the rest of my life. There are a lot of surprises to describe the game of hockey. Imagine describing 11 games in overtime, including 10 wins! There is tension, you never know what will happen. In terms of intensity of description, it is unparalleled.

The following fall, Rene Botheer meets host Jacques Bertrand, who is almost astonished to see him so calm. jack radio show, Good night, did a montage describing CH’s victories in which the screams of “And he’s buuuuut!” can be heard. He said when I met Jack [de moi] : “Ah well, that’s normal after all.”

Guy Carbonio, former NHL player and coach

Montreal Canadiens captain Guy Carboneau lifts the Stanley Cup during the parade on June 11, 1993. Photo: The Canadian Press / Jacques Boasino

CH Team Leader 1993, Guy Carboneau looks back at his very own Stanley Cup, his second after the Stanley Cup 1986. Won another in 1999 with the Dallas Stars.

Winning matches in overtime was a thing and then finishing in front of our fans. It was amazing to have the family, and to be able to celebrate their presence. And also to receive the Gary Bettman Cup on the ice rink.

I had the chance to win three cups. The first remains private. In ’86, it all happened so quickly that in the following days, following weeks, I didn’t have time to appreciate it. In 1993, then 99, with experience, I was able to take a step back and appreciate it.

WINSTON CHAN, Entrepreneur and Supporter

Winston Chan is a staunch supporter of the Montreal Canadiens. READ What are the characteristics of good and natural eyelash serum? Photo: Radio Canada/Ivano Demers

Winston, the son of Chinese immigrants, was a staunch supporter of CH from the start. at 9 For years, he’s been collecting hockey cards and players’ signatures, memorizing all the names.

I remember 93, I was 13 years old. I was in my first year of high school. I followed every match on the radio. It was late, after my hour, and I was listening to games on my yellow Walkman. My parents thought I was asleep. And then I was listening to the post-match with Ron Fournier. It is one of my fondest childhood memories.

Two years ago, I attended a Formula 1 event at the Ritz-Carlton and there were many sports personalities, including ex-players and coach of the CH 93 version. And I met them all: Jay Carboneau, Jack Demers, Vincent Dumbos…13 years old again!

Karen Guisell, attorney and supporter

Karen Guisell (right) with her family photo courtesy

Karen Guisell was born in Quebec to Haitian parents, and grew up in the past years 1980 in a hockey crazy family.

I was 16, and soon I was 17. I was in high school 5. My dad was a fan of the North. At 93 we remember, we listened to my mom, sisters and I on TV downstairs, and my dad upstairs for the series Against Nordic. When CH won in overtime, the girls screamed for the goal. And my dad came down and said, “What? You’re not in bed?” Clearly when we were screaming [lors de cette série]I attacked him deeply [rires].

However, home hockey is still very standardized. Even today, he is with my sisters, brothers, husband, and children.

Jane Bernard Marchand, partisan

Jean-Bernard Marchand (1st row, 5th left) follows the Canadian on the road with his friends. READ The United Kingdom and the European Union are extending Brexit talks until Sunday photo courtesy

Although he was raised in Outaouais, Jean-Bernard Marchand has a CH tattoo on his heart. For the past 15 years, he and his Canadian friends have followed the road in 15 Places. This year, they took a break, the epidemic is binding.

In 93, I was in elementary school. [Pour le match de la victoire]I must have slept between 2 and 3, and I woke up. It was getting late, and I had special permission to stay awake. The next day, at Elmer Elementary School, in Ottawa, I remember the excitement, when I saw the older ones with overwhelming enthusiasm.

Today I can understand what I did not fully understand at the time. Since 2006, since getting my season tickets, I’ve really lived through the ups and downs of this team.