“This effervescence indicates that the subject does not leave indifferent”

M.-Y work. Bolloré and O. Bonnassies, God and science are evidence Published in the fall of 2021, it reignited the debate about the relationship between science and faith. As the authors multiply the interviews, their conclusions are discussed in numerous conferences and published articles. Thus, a column appeared in Cross From the pen of a priest with a scientific background, Thierry Magnin, who prompted readers with several letters. At the same time, the author of the articles physicist, professor emeritus at the University of Nice, J.-M. Lévy-Leblond in sky and space article God and science proofs are at stake And the March issue ofastronomyJournal of the French Astronomical Society, containing the opinion of two fellow astronomers, God and science are an absurd discussion.

On the evening of Tuesday, June 21, Lévy-Leblond, at the invitation of the Rational Union, participated in a conference at the IAP in the article he published in January 2022. The same evening, theologian François Effie, s.j., physicist training, presented the book to La Procure in Paris the book who just posted it, Science test God?which is presented by the sign as “Reply to the book God knows the evidence ».

A topic that does not leave indifferent

I have pursued these exchanges because, as an astrophysicist and also a practicing Christian, I have for so long thought about the science I practice and the faith I profess, leading me to conferences. This outburst at least indicates that the subject does not leave indifferent.

In short, the authors support the thesis that the findings of modern science, particularly those of astrophysics, call into question a purely physical explanation of the universe and an openness “new revolution” Where science becomes instead of fighting God “new ally”. The book aims to prove, by collecting scientifically confirmed data, that for the first time they provide evidence for the existence of God. They cite for example recent observations that make it possible to deduce the exact date of the original event of the Big Bang, which is close to the first verse of Genesis, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” Written eight centuries before our era, within the Hebrews who are alone in a polytheistic world affirm their belief in a unique God.

With a selection of statements and other questions that science does not know how to solve, such as the origin of life, adding in the second part “Proofs outside science”, with the fate of the Jewish people, the person of Jesus, the authors claim to build an objective proof of God’s existence.

two answers

In response to the first part, and ignoring the second part he sees nothing, Lévy-Leblond considered this “Evidence” Such as “scientific gaffes”, Issues still pending await new developments. He remembers that Father Lemaitre, the father of the Big Bang model, distinguished between the natural beginning of the world and God’s creative act. Moreover, from a theological point of view, if God turns into a reality accessible to science, then he loses his transcendence.

It concludes that this work is just “Eternal return to harmony”, A way to take back the flag, to put it in context “A political and ideological attack by the Catholic far right”. Without going into this last point, which is an opinion, these harsh criticisms must be taken into account. Use “Evidence” He has an informative competence that probably did not escape the publisher of this publication, specializing in esotericism and the divine arts. Therefore, should this book be recommended to those who ask them about the updated relationship between science and faith?

guide or “tags”

It seems to me that the most recent work of theologian François Effie is more accurate. Presented as an answer to the book in question, it approaches the problem by re-examining the fundamental question of the relationship between science and God in the context of modern science. He first remembers the necessary independence of science with respect to any divine principle. But in the Bible, the Hebrew people decipher God’s work through their history. Every Christian is called to do the same in examining his life. Likewise, new discoveries in astrophysics, biology, or other sciences can provide believers “Signs” Of divine origin, respecting the independence of science and the mystery of God, specifying that Marks are not evidence.. they ask Interpretation includes the freedom of the interpreter.

In the conference I built on “God and the Universe,” I write: “Modern knowledge of the universe allows us to understand the extraordinary beauty that is manifested in the complexity of galaxies, stars, planetary systems and life on Earth, from which arises an amazing diversity of components, shapes and structures.. » These are many “Signs” This paves the way for dialogue Between science and faithWhich I concluded that this reading translates to me praise.