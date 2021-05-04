(Ottawa) Foreign Secretary Mark Garneau will stay at a hotel slated to be placed in mandatory quarantine for three days starting Wednesday after his return from the UK as he attends the first face-to-face meeting of ministers on foreign affairs and development of the G7. For more than two years.

Maan Al-Hamidi

The Canadian Press

Sirin Khoury, a spokeswoman for Mr. Garneau, said he will adhere to the same rules that every Canadian must follow after traveling outside the country, including conducting polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 before and after boarding the plane to Canada and staying at a government-approved hotel. For three days.

MI Khoury said he had traveled to the UK with his communications director Ricky Landry and that they would run a total of seven tests for COVID-19 during their trip, including daily rapid tests while attending G7 meetings.

She said the British government decided to allow ministers who attend the G7 meetings and their staff to come to the UK without lending around 40 people.

“The approved people who come to the Group of Seven do not have to be quarantined,” she said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is hosting the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting in central London, where participants will follow strict measures related to COVID-19, including daily testing and social distancing.

The Office of International Development Secretary Karina Gould said she did not visit London because the UK government decided she should participate virtually.

Mr Garneau received his first injection of Oxford-AstraZeneca on 15 March.

Last month, the State Department announced that Mr. Garneau will personally attend the G7 meetings.

The ministry said that the G7 ministers will seek to coordinate efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure equitable access to vaccines.

He said they would also discuss addressing climate change, enhancing food security and promoting girls’ education.

The ministers will also study threats to human rights, democracy, and regional security challenges in many countries, including China, Russia, Burma, Libya, Syria, North Korea and Iran.

Mr Garneau will also be participating in the 12the The ministry said the Arctic Council ministerial meeting was on May 19-20 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of the eight Arctic nations as well as six indigenous Arctic organizations, including three Canadian groups.

This article was produced with financial assistance from the Facebook Stock Exchange and The Canadian Press for News.