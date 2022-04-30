Why should we eat five fruits and vegetables a day?

These foods also have benefits in age-related cognitive decline and dementia, especially because they contain flavonoids. Moreover, these are low-calorie foods that help in controlling weight and thus prevent obesity and the onset of diabetes to some extent. “Recommendations to consume fruits and vegetables regularly are derived from fully scientifically proven benefits and not from affiliate support,” Says Dr. Jean-Michel Leserve, MD, a nutritionist and endocrinologist at The Pasteur Institute. But then why five? Research indicates that to maximize the benefits of fruits and vegetables, it is recommended to consume 400 grams per day. It can then be divided into five portions of 80g, thus corresponding to the famous “5 fruits and vegetables a day”. Beyond that, the benefits of these foods are not greatly increased. In addition, the fruits and vegetables consumed should be varied.

Then Jean-Michel Leserve suggests choosing different colors because it is a good indication of the diversity of compositions. Namely, the colors red, orange or green often reflect a richness in carotenoids.

