The father of Gabe Pettito, a young Florida man whose mysterious disappearance reverberates across the United States, calls on her daughter’s fiancé’s family to move forward with the investigation.

The 22-year-old was traveling with her fiance, Brian Laundry.

The latter returned from Don Gabe Pettito’s trip and reported the girl’s disappearance on 11 September to the family.

She was reportedly last seen in the very majestic Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Brian Laundry’s sister has claimed she hasn’t spoken to her brother since that trip, CNN reports.

But Gabe Pettito’s father, Joseph Pettito, is convinced that there is a snake under the rock.

“If you love Gabe like your sister and know your brother was home at ten [septembre] And there’s no sign that Gabe lives in that house, that you’re not telling anyone…well,” he said in an interview with CNN.

The father hopes that Brian Laundry’s sister will change her mind and speak up.

“She is a mother and has children. So I hope that the calls, the dhikr, the community, you know, the whole planet will make her listen to reason and say to herself: I must speak. I cannot live with that on my conscience.”

Investigators in the case also believe that Khatib and his entourage are concealing key information regarding the disappearance of Gabi Pettito.

Police said his Fifth Amendment invoked Brian Laundry’s right to remain silent, CNN said.