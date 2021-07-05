Wimbledon | Denis Shapovalov advances to the quarter-finals

(Wimbledon) Canadian Denis Shapovalov qualified for the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Monday with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

As a result, Shapovalov is the fourth Canadian to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon, according to the ATP circuit on Twitter.

Ontario 22 years old, 10e The championship seed, noting 15 aces and 52 winning strikes, compared to eight double faults and 41 unforced errors.

Shapovalov earned 78% of his points after putting his first point in play, scored seven breaks on 13 chances and saved 10 of the 12 break points he faced.

The only two breaks he admitted came in the third inning, when the two opponents exchanged the break in their first four matches.

In the quarter-finals, he will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who beat American promising Sebastian Korda in five sets on Monday.

This will be the second confrontation between Shapovalov and Khachanov. The Canadian beat Khachanov in three sets at the 2019 Davis Cup Final in Spain.

Also on Monday, Kipker Felix Auger-Aliassim tries to replicate Shapovalov’s feat as he battles German Alexander Zverev.

Auger-Aliassime lost their first three encounters in their career against Zverev, but this is the first time they have both slashed swords on the grass.