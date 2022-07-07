Windows 11 Build 22622.290 arrives, what’s new on the news side?

Microsoft has released a new preview of Windows 11. This build 22622.290 is offered to PCs registered on the BETA channel of the Windows Insider Program.

We have bug fixes and some new features. Note that in parallel, the giant also published build 22621.290. This version comes with the same new features but they are not enabled by default.

Windows 11 Build 22622.290, two new features

The release note announces the arrival of the proposed actions. Microsoft is trying to make its operating system smarter in order to speed up some classic and repetitive tasks. Suggested Actions attempts to suggest actions related to the tasks. For example, when you copy a date, time, or phone number, Windows will suggest actions like creating a calendar event or making a phone call.

More specifically when copying a phone number, Windows displays an interface that shows different ways to call the number in question.

When a date and/or time is copied, the user interface displays an event creation through the calendar.

Other big new features are the OneDrive Storage Alert integration and subscription management in Settings. Last March, improvements to the Microsoft 365 subscription management experience were released.

The ability to display the payment method on your Microsoft 365 subscription has also been added. Standalone 100GB OneDrive subscriptions are now activated on the Accounts page, in the same way as Microsoft 365 subscriptions. If you are close to your OneDrive storage limit, the information will be visible on this page.

On the fixes side, it is about File Explorer build 22622.290 and several bugs for both versions. You will find all the details at the end of the article. Alert Microsoft announces known and unresolved issues at this time. They affect the operating system as a whole and the file explorer in particular.

Windows 11 Version 22622.290 and 22621.290 – Release Note