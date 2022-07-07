Given the situation surrounding Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, Minnesota Wilderness star Kirill Kaprizov would have left Russia immediately.

At least that’s what the Russian media, “Sport Express”, reported on Wednesday.

It is said that Kaprizov left his homeland because in 2017 he received a fake military card. The Russian authorities arrested the man who sold him, hence the name Kaprizov.

The 25-year-old athlete is also wanted by the Russian authorities in order to perform his military service, as Fedotov, who was sent to a base in Severodvinsk after being intercepted in Russia, when he was about to cross into North America to pursue his hockey career.

The only downside to this story is that other sources indicated, a little later, that Kaprizov would still be in Russia, and he’s the one who got back there after eliminating wild against the St. Louis Blues, in the first round of the playoffs.

“It’s all going well. He’s with his friends and family,” Green said after the general managers meeting.

“I spoke with his agent. We are trying to gather as much information as possible. He added, I don’t even know how true these rumors were when he first heard about this story. All I am trying to do is gather information without pressing the panic button.”

Losing a capryzov, if that is the case, can harm the wild. In the 2021-2022 season, and in his second season in the National League, he led his team with 108 points in 81 games. He also won the Calder Cup, awarded annually to Top Rookie, the previous season.