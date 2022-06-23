Windows 11 build 25145 is released, what’s new?

Microsoft is releasing a new preview of Windows 11. This build 25145 is being presented on the DEV channel for the Insider Program. We have important new features.

Windows 11 build 25145, available for a few hours, improves accessibility by supporting the braille narrator driver. At the same time, we find management of storage alerts and OneDrive subscriptions in Settings.

The local admin password has been resolved. As usual, the fixes try to improve the overall operating system experience. For example, the black screen issue on the Surface Pro X has been fixed when resuming from hibernation.

Regarding support for the Braille Narrator driver, Microsoft . explains

“Braille devices will continue to work while switching between Narrator and third-party screen readers, as Narrator will automatically switch braille drivers.”

To take advantage of this feature, your existing Braille Narrator support must be removed if it is already installed.

Windows 11 build 25145, new features and bug fixes

The legacy LAPS product is now part of Windows. LAPS, the contracted local administrator password resolver includes new features. Redmond points out, however, that the documentation is not yet available. We have some fixes and improvements. All this little world is about the operating system in general, the functionality of the proposed actions, the file explorer, the start menu, the taskbar, and settings. Microsoft offers with a central click on a file in File Explorer to open directly in a new window.

Since you are on the DEV channel, it is not recommended to install this version on a production PC. We know of unresolved issues at the moment. It’s about File Explorer, Widgets Module and Live Subtitles.