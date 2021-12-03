Vikavut: The elections will be broadcast live

The Electoral Commission of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot) wants to play the transparency card. That is why the team led by Judge Gilbert Schleck has chosen to broadcast live to present the upcoming electoral rally of the Cameroon Football Association. As was the case during the previous poll in 2018. Even if the identity of the broadcaster is not yet known.

They will finally be six on the starting line, to head Vikavut. After Justin Taghouh decided to ally with the top scorer in the history of the Indomitable Lions Samuel Eto’o who will be competing with Emmanuel Mabuang Kisak, Seydou Mbombo Ngoya, Jean Crippen Nyamsi, Jules Denis Onana and Zachary Wanga. President Gilbert Schleck called on them to show restraint and balance in statements and actions. They must respect each other’s dignity, while maintaining rationality and moderation until the evening of December 11, only Cameroonian football triumphed.