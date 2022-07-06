Windows 11, why did Microsoft decide to publish two new “builds”?

Microsoft is the origin of the new Preview builds of Windows 11. They land on the BETA channel of the Insider Program. The new features are there but there is an important change in the game.

We have an atypical approach, on the one hand, a version of the operating system without new features and a patch package mixed with some new features. Please note that these are present in both builds but without activating them in the first case.

In concrete terms, we are entitled to construct 22621.290 and 22622.290.

Version 22622.290 introduces new features,

Version 22621.290 comes with new features disabled by default.

Microsoft states that this approach will make it possible to more accurately determine the impact of new features on versions of Windows 11 introduced through the beta channel.

This approach will help us check that we are able to release updates with features that are disabled by default. It will also allow us to get a better idea of ​​the impact of enabling new features. By comparing feedback and usage data between insiders in these two groups, we’ll see if the feature is causing reliability issues, for example. Based on this information, it will help us make decisions about making new features available to more Insiders or, in some cases, disabling a feature to fix problems. The goal is to use comparison data to ensure the best possible experience while trying out new features and experiences.

If no major bugs are detected, these new features will be activated later on for all users of the beta channels.