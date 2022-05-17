Winnipeg Folk Festival will not require proof of vaccination

Festival-goers will be able to attend the Winnipeg Folk Festival, which takes place in the summer at Birds Hill Provincial Park, a few kilometers north of Manitoba’s capital, without having to provide proof of vaccination.

However, festival staff, volunteers, board members, performers, backstage guests, vendors and the media will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, the festival said in a statement.

This decision was very difficult. The artists have had a busy summer and we need to give them the best chance to perform in our festival as well as the rest of their tours. writes organization.

Organizers say the decision was made to ensure the festival’s sustainability.

This is the first time in two years that the folk festival has been held. In fact, it stopped for two years due to the epidemic.

The list of artists who will perform this summer was released last month.

Spectators will be able to attend shows from Portugal, The Man, Tash Sultana, Buddy Guy, Japanese Breakfast, and The Bahamas, among others.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival runs July 7-10, but campers can also be held as early as the morning of July 6.