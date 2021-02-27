Winter cycling fun in Montreal

According to a report by Éco-Compteur, more than 68,000 riders have used bicycles since December 1. The document also tells us that there are 9% fewer cyclists overall on the streets of Montreal this winter, a drop possibly caused by the epidemic and telecommuting.

A new fan of winter cycling, Erhel Diard covers about 12 kilometers per day, and much of it is on REV.

During a pandemic, I needed to exercise and it was a good way to fit it into my routine. As a nurse, the young woman says, it took something to vent. I lost a few pounds and are feeling better. Thanks to the bike, I sleep better. I’m tired, I go home, I go to bed, and I shoot.

Pascal Yakovakis, a meteorologist at Radio Canada, is a convinced cyclist. Nevertheless, it is the first winter that dares to cross the cycle network and the creation of a REV is no stranger to it.

It helps me a lot. Once it snows, I feel safe. No need to worry about cars. And overall it’s well plowed, I’m riding there, I’m fine.

The security issue is also important to Jacques Nakuzzi, the owner of a street café on Saint-Denis.

It makes the difference (REV), he says. I am a fearful person, I am not someone who has been cycling for a long time, this is my second winter bike cycle. And then this year, my kids, I can take them to the Bike Express network, and no worries.

When he’s at his cafe, he sees cyclists using the REV.

I look outside, it’s fixed. I’m not saying it’s dense and that there’s traffic on the fast bike network, but it’s still frequent and steady lanes, while working remotely. So imagine a year in which there is no remote work.

At the end of the project, the REV will extend 184 km on the island of Montreal. It will be possible to access seventeen pivots for 12 months a year.

Based on the Michelle Chabot report.