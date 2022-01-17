Winter storm and strong winds Monday in Alberta

Environment Canada is predicting a major snowstorm that will cause disruption in the northern half of the province, from the Peace River region to the Lloydminster-Wainwright region.

According to the Environment Canada website, this storm It will bring heavy snow, freezing rain, strong winds, sleet, and a rapid drop in temperatures .

Freezing rain is expected to start on Sunday evening or Sunday night through local Monday. It will fall over the Edmonton area in the morning and the Lloydminster area in the afternoon.

From slippery conditions Expected on the roads, especially for Routes 2, 16 and 43. Environment Canada advises to limit travel, prepare well before hitting the road and have an emergency kit.

Freezing rain will turn to snow Monday evening.

Heavy snow will begin falling on Monday morning over Salam area and move southeast during the day bringing up to 15 cm of snow. The heaviest snowfall is expected west of the Swan Hills. Heavy snow will gradually stop in the evening , says Environment Canada.

Snow will follow strong winds. Gusts of up to 70 km/h will result in poor visibility on Monday afternoon and evening. These winds will gradually ease overnight, but with lower temperatures they will make the surfaces especially slippery.

strong south winds

A weather statement is also in effect for winds in the vast majority of the southern part of the county, with the exception of the Rocky Mountains and foothills.

The warning includes Calgary and extends from Nordig to the US and Saskatchewan borders.

Strong northwesterly winds of up to 70 km/h developing along the central hills Monday evening. These winds will shift to the southeast and intensify overnight. Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected over southeastern Alberta by midnight. These winds will lessen on Tuesday morning , says Environment Canada.

These winds will be accompanied by brief periods of heavy rain or snow, which may reduce visibility and cause snowfall.

Wet surfaces can freeze and cause slippery road conditions.