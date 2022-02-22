With the seven models planned for 2022, Apple will break it all

iPhone is Apple’s main source of income. However, recently, Macs have gained popularity, thanks to the transition from Apple, which instead of using Intel processors, now uses its own chips: Apple Silicon. The transition began in 2020, with the release of the first M1 Macs. This will continue this year.

Apparently, Apple is preparing to spoil Mac lovers by announcing a barrage of new features. Anyway, that’s what a recent newsletter from Mark Gorman, a Bloomberg journalist and one of the most trusted sources of rumors about future Apple products, suggests.

Of course, Apple has many new products planned for 2022, to name a few iPhone 14or Apple Watch 8 or new iPads. But according to the reporter, a lot of interest will be on the new Macs. Indeed, in this category, Apple wants to raise the bar for speed, by continuing its transition to more efficient and less power-intensive Apple Silicon chips.

2022 Macs will use three sets of processors. First, there will be the new M2 chip. This would outperform the M1 chip, but it should have the same number of CPU cores. And on the GPU side, the number of cores can go from 7 to 8.

Some models will use the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, which Cupertino made official in 2021, at the same time. Latest MacBook Pro. There will also be a more powerful version of the M1 Max.

Apple will launch 7 new models with M2, M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, as well as an improved version of the M1 Max

According to Gurman, here is the list of Macs Apple will release in 2022:

New Mac mini with M1 Pro chip

The MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, which will succeed the 2022 model, which will target a smaller chip than the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

Mac mini with M2 chip

24 inch iMac with M2 Chip

MacBook Air with M2 chip could benefit from a new design

iMac Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max options

Mac Pro uses the equivalent of two or four M1 Max chips

In addition, Apple will soon introduce one of these new Macs. Gurman explains that in March, the Cupertino company should organize its first event of the year. During this event, the company must present its new iPhoneSEA new iPad Air, but also at least a new Mac. Then, as early as May or June, Apple will give another presentation to launch other Macs.

Unfortunately, for those who have been waiting for the new MacBook Air, the Cupertino company is only planning to launch it before the end of the year party. However, according to Mark Gorman, it has already considered launching in late 2021 or early 2022.

In any case, Mac sales are expected to continue to increase this year, thanks to new chips and new models offered by the Cupertino company. Remember, this new rumor was circulating when Apple recently presented its quarterly results for the three-month period that ended at the end of December.

Apple announced record revenue. All categories saw good growth, except for the iPad. When it comes to Macs, Apple had $10.9 billion in revenue, a $2 billion increase over the same period in 2020.