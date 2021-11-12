Withdrawal of non-essential staff from the Canadian Embassy in Haiti

Canada decided to temporarily withdraw non-essential staff from the Canadian Embassy in Haiti late Thursday evening.

Key personnel will continue to provide support to Canadians in Haiti.

“The security situation in Haiti is rapidly deteriorating and exacerbated by the ongoing fuel shortage. Accordingly, Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing from the Canadian Embassy all family members of Canadian Embassy employees as well as all non-essential Canadian employees,” said the Minister of Global Affairs .

The Caribbean country has been in a very precarious geopolitical situation for years, marked by political setbacks and natural disasters. For some time, gangs have been terrorizing there and taking hostages for ransom.

To ensure the safety of Canadians, our embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open. The ministry added in a statement that representatives of the consular services are able to provide assistance to Canadians in need of emergency assistance.

You can contact the Consulate at 011 (509) 2-812-9000 or by email at [email protected] All Canadians in Haiti are encouraged to consult regular travel advice and tips and register with the Canadian Overseas Registration Service.

Canadians can also contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Monitoring and Response Center by phone at 1-613-996-8885, by email at [email protected] and by text message (SMS), at 1-613-686-3658.

“As an old friend of the people of Haiti, Canada remains deeply committed to helping Haiti achieve a more democratic, secure, and prosperous future. Canada will always be ready to assist the people of Haiti, as it has done in the past,” said Global Affairs Canada.

The department advises Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to Haiti.