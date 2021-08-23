Women’s World Championship | Canada lacks Russia

(Calgary) Canada received offensive contributions from several players and easily defeated Russia 5-1 on Sunday at the Women’s World Hockey Championship.

Donna Spencer

Canadian Press

Sarah Filler, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melody Doust and Rebecca Johnston scored for Canada.

It was the first duel between the two teams since the Maple Leaf representatives won the bronze medal match in this tournament in 2019.

14 players from Canada collected at least one point in Sunday’s game. Anne-Rene Despenses saved six saves in the win.

“We’re a team and that’s the most important thing,” Doust said after the match. It doesn’t matter if this is your first world championship or your fourth. ”

Olga Sosina benefited from a strong play on the needle thread just a second before the end of the match.

Nadezhda Morozova blocked 33 shots in a loss. She was replaced in the second period by Anna Progova, who put away 24 discs.

The Canadians (2-0) will face Switzerland (0-2) on Tuesday before concluding Thursday’s preliminary round against the United States.

The Americans (2-0) limited the Finns (0-2) with just ten shots and won 3-0 later on Sunday. In the second group, the Czech Republic (2-0) beat Hungary (0-2) with a score of 4-2.

The tournament’s quarter-final matches will be played on Saturday, followed by the semi-finals on August 30 and the medal matches on August 31.

Russia continues to be called “COR” (the Russian Olympic Committee) at the International Ice Hockey Federation due to the sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.



Canada led the Russians 62-7 in shooting and possession of the disc.

The Russians used their stick and body well to break scoring chances and forced Canada to take several shots from outside. But the defense began to collapse in the second half.

“We didn’t try to play physically like that, but we try to be active, to put pressure on the defenders and to be active in the front check and defensive back. Sosina analyzed if you can play that way against the Canadians, you have a chance.

“We want to take it to the next level and compete with the Canadians. We need to be better and have more chances to score.”

Head coach Troy Ryan said the Canadian team is preparing to play physical hockey against the Russians.

Photo by Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press Nadezhda Morozova and Sarah Feller

“We know we have to match the physical performance of all the other teams and even go a little bit behind it. We can play that way against anyone.

Villiers opened the scoring in a three-on-one climb, placing the puck between Morozova’s platforms.

Canada doubled their lead less than two minutes later, when Chilton accepted a pass from Brian Jenner before beating the Russian goalkeeper on the gauntlet side.

“I’d like to say I got rid of the tension after the first game,” Shelton said. There are many good leaders who can be relied upon for guidance. ”

Everyone on the team is hungry for victory. Ella Shelton

Morozova was replaced by Progova after Ambrose’s slapped kick hit Russian defender Anna Savonina before stopping her momentum into the net.

Dowset hit the mark in the third inning, and Johnston redirected Emily Clarke’s shot to give the Canadians a 5-0 lead.

“To be successful in these short events, you need depth,” Ryan said. You should be able to generate an attack from all over. ”

The 2021 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia has been scheduled for April, but has been postponed to May. It was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Canada has moved and postponed the 10-team tournament to August and Calgary.

