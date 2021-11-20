Work is going well in Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac

The demolition of Jacques Dube’s Square has been completed. Over the next few weeks, workers will be busy picking up the rest of the debris and then moving on to the next step.

Work is progressing well on the construction site for the new Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac Arena. Photo: Radio Canada/Patrick Bergeron

According to the project manager at these two locations, Danny Morin, the steel structure installation of the buildings will be completed within the coming weeks.

Danny Morin, Project Manager Photo: Radio Canada/Patrick Bergeron

Starting next week, on Mondays in Cabano, in the plaza, the installation of the steel structure will begin. And on December 6, it will start at the entertainment center in Notre Dame , He says.

« It should all come to an end for the holidays. We hope so. It all depends on mother nature. If rain is declared, we cannot work with the structure. By Christmas, we’ll really see the building’s skeleton. » – Quote from Danny Morin, Project Manager for Construction Sites at the Arena and Leisure Center at Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac

The costs of the projects for the plaza and the multifunctional center in Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac are estimated at $21.5 million.

Construction work began last May.

Based on information from Patrick Bergeron