Work on the state of Quechua in Bolivia awarded in the presence of the first peoples

The author whose title means our house , in the arid highlands of the Potosi region of Bolivia, in the Quechua region. Already lauded at several international festivals, notably during the latest edition of Sundance, South American work addresses very contemporary First Nations themes of the region such as rural displacement, acculturation, and the devastating consequences of climate change.

The second prize went to high-quality Bolivian productions: The amazing a movement (The big a movementin French) by Kiro Rosso. This time, in the direction of La Paz, the capital of the crowded and dusty Andes, we met a miner who came to town with his friends for a labor demonstration.

The start of the YouTube gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the YouTube gadget. Back to top widget?

Immediately, the man (played by Julio Cesar Ticuna) develops a strange illness. Then he asks for help from a shaman healer. Director Rousseau here signs a highly aesthetic and innovative film about the secular beliefs of the first peoples who faced the predation of the capitalist system. Note that this movie also won Best Cinematography.

We’ve been in South America since the jury awarded Best Documentary Film Abinas he is floor (nothing that The Sun), by Arami Olon. The Paraguayan filmmaker, now living in Switzerland, follows with her camera the race against time by Mateo Subodi Chiquino who relentlessly records the songs, legends and testimonies of the indigenous Ayoreans, whose culture and millennium memory are threatened by forced settlement.

female courage

Two titles emerged this year for the Rigoberta Menchú Prize. The grand prize went to the extraordinary Powerlands By Ivy Camille Manibeds Tso. This Canadian-American co-production immerses us in the many struggles of Indigenous women from around the world to preserve their lands and heritage.

The second prize in this category was awarded testnadine I sapmy, By Norwegian Lislott Wagstadt, a touching documentary chronicles the courage of two Sami women who decide to break the silence in the era of the #MeToo movement.

The documentary Tystnaden i Sápmi by Norwegian Liselotte Wajstedt tells the story of two Sami women. Photo: Paranord movie

It’s inevitable brutality Directed by Mikmack, Britten Hahnemann is the winner of the APTN Award, an award dedicated to an Aboriginal filmmaker of the year. In this road movie full of promise, two boys, borne by interpretations of Philip Lewitsky and Avery Winters, go in search of their original identity.

On the way, the brothers will meet a young man named Pasmay (Joshua Odjick, originally from Kitigan Zibi in Quebec) who will agree to accompany them on their quest. Strong work on rebellion, youth and freedom.

On the short film side, the Radio-Canada Indigenous Spaces Award went to Song From North PoleWritten by Jermaine Arnatojok, Neil Christopher and Louise Flaherty. In six flat minutes, the trio tells us, in music and motion pictures, the origins of the world according to the Inuit tradition of Nunavut. Special reference to ImalirigateWritten by Vincent Laureault and Tim Anafibek Soussi.

The start of the YouTube gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the YouTube gadget. Back to top widget?

The International Short Film Award goes to Flores From The yanora, by Mexican Mariana X Rivera, interested in the people of Amouzgo in the state of Guerrero. Against the backdrop of femicide and exclusion, the story centers on a community willing to do anything to preserve its dignity and the traditions of its ancestors.