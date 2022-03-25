World Cup 2022: Canada Qualifiers Await

Canada will have to wait a little longer before chartering a plane to Qatar next November. They lost 1-0 to Costa Rica last night.

In front of the full San Jose National Stadium, John Herdman’s side suffered their first setback in their 12th game of the tournament.

If Mexico beat the United States instead of drawing 0-0 at the Azteca Stadium, the Canadians could have celebrated their first playoffs since 1986.

Canada will have a chance to confirm its place in the World Cup in front of its supporters Sunday in Toronto. Once again, win one and the deal will be in the bag. A false judgment can also suffice.

BMO Field will be packed with over 30,000 fans ready to explode in celebration of a historic event. The atmosphere will not be the same as what we already experienced.

Canada is still in first place with 25 points. The United States and Mexico are tied with 22 points. These are the three eligible teams at the moment. Costa Rica (19 points) is in fourth place and takes it in a play-off between the Confederation.

Letter

Canada played the last hour of the match with a man hit, as a result of yellow cards from Marc Anthony Kay, but we’ll get to that.

The Canadians conceded at the end of the first half – that too we will come back to – and started the second half with a big punch while the locals were already seeking to defend their skinny lead.

So we have the team that plays ten players to be the one who attacks their opponent and makes the match. On the roller coaster, Tajon Buchanan was better in the second half, leading the attack.

The Canadians often threatened the cage of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Buchanan hit the crossbar while Ritchie saw Laria’s shot hit the post to Navas’ left.

This workforce showed a lot of character in these circumstances and played without fear to try and hold up the score.

Kay’s dumplings

Canada fell to ten when Marc Anthony Kay received a second yellow card in the 43rd minute for Johan Venegas’ stampede a bit.

On the 16th we needed to review the video to decide on the color of his first mistake because red would be reasonable.

CONCACAF sometimes has the gift of giving and taking. Unfortunately, this is not a cost-neutral equation.

The law came at the end of the first half (45 + 1) when Gerson Torres hit a flawless cross from the penalty spot to allow Celso Borges to score with an accurate header.

hello connie

He was called up for the first time in the national team, and Ismail Kone entered the match in the 80th minute, when the team needed to press the accelerator.

The 19-year-old CF Montreal midfielder quickly proved that John Herdman was right to trust him.

He participated in most of the offensive situations for his team for about a quarter of an hour. Glide smoothly into this buzzing machine without ever being able to hit the mark.

The more we see him, the more we find that this youngster has talent and an above average football IQ.