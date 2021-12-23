World Junior Championships: Canada faces Russia in the pre-season match

Thursday, December 23, 2021. 07:52

RDS and RDS live He will present the pre-season match between Canada and Russia starting at 7pm.

With the World Junior Hockey Championships open, Canada has just one pre-season game to make the final adjustments tonight in Edmonton against Russia.

Junior Team Canada were originally scheduled to play three matches before the start of the season, but the first two matches have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Based on what was seen in training on Wednesday, 17-year-old Cole Perfetti and Shane Wright are expected to take the lead in Canada along with Quebec’s Xavier Borgault.

The second unit will consist of Kent Johnson, Mason McTabish and Quebec Maverick Burke.

The other Quebec member of the Canadian team, Elliot Desnoyers, was in the middle of the fourth triathlon completed by Will Coyle and Dylan Ginter.

“The pre-match will allow us to assess our lines. We have come to the point of facing a good team. Coach Dave Cameron commented on Wednesday, if I don’t touch the lines, it’s because the fixtures are strong.

“If you make changes, they will be minor,” said Cameron, who also did not announce how he intends to use his three bodyguards Dylan Garand, Sebastian Kousa and Brett Brochu against Russia.

The Canadian Forces have 12 first-round picks in their squad, including 2021’s top pick, Owen Power (Buffalo Sabers). The defending man became the first to play for Junior Team Canada after being selected for the first time since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in 2013.

The Russians have two selections in the first round of the 2020 edition in their squad – goalkeeper Yaroslav Askarov (11).e, Nashville Predators) and defenseman Shcherir Muhammad Al-Din (20 .).e, New Jersey Devils) – and one from the 2021 auction – striker Fedor Svechkov (19e, Predators). Added to these is young player Matvey Michkov, who turned 17 on December 9 and who is expected to be one of the first players to be acquired in 2023.

Three members of the Canadian team that won silver last year are back: prospective Canadian Kayden Gaul, who was named captain of goalkeeper Dylan Garand and striker Cole Perfetti. Russia can count on four ghosts: striker Vasily Ponomariov, defenders Kirill Kirsanov and Shakir Mammadulin, as well as goalkeeper Askarov.

Canada opens its tournament on December 26 against the Czech Republic. Russia will face Sweden in its first match.

Canada list in practice on Wednesday:

Perfect Wright Boergolt

Johnson-McTavish-Burkey

Neighbors Greg Sardf

Quill Desnoires Gunther

Stankofen Bedard

Bauer Zellweger

Guhle-Cormier

Sebrango Lampos

O’Rourke Seeley

Garand

zucchini

brochu