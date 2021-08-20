WTA-Cincinnati: Felix Auger-Aliassime easily advances to the quarter-finals

Thursday, August 19, 2021 10:25 PM

Mason, Ohio – Kipker Felix Auger-Aliassime only had to wait a month and a half to exact revenge at the expense of his good friend Matteo Berrettini.

Auger-Aliassime was accurate from the back of the court and ran the Italian to win 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 Thursday night.

At the age of 21, Auger-Aliassime Berrettini pushed with great force from the back of the field and forced the Italian to make many mistakes.

Auger-Aliassime earned 88 percent of his points on the first serve and 36 percent of his points on the first serve. It took about 95 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of this tournament for the first time in his career.

Auger-Aliassime now meets Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Cincinnati. Quebec is 2-4 in his career against him.

In the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon Open on July 7, Berrettini eliminated Auger-Alessem in four sets, en route to the final.

And Berrettini had won the previous duel between the players, in Stuttgart, in 2019, also on the grass.

Dabrowski is approaching another doubles final

Canadian Gabriella Dabrowski and Brazilian Luisa Stefani moved one step closer to the doubles final with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Japan’s Shoko Aoyama and Ina Shibahara in the Cincinnati quarter-finals.

The sixth seed in the women’s doubles, Dabrowski and Stephanie, needed just 76 minutes to eliminate a third-ranked pair.

In the semi-finals, Dabrowski and Stephanie will face Czech Barbora Krejkova and Katerina Siniakova. They won 6-4, 6-3 over American Bethany Mattek Sands and Poland’s Ega Swiatek.

The Czech Republic is the second seed in the women’s doubles.

Dabrowsk is a 29-year-old athlete from Ottawa. She and Stephanie are playing a fourth tournament together, and a third in as many weeks.

And they won last Sunday in Montreal by winning 6-3, 6-4, over Croatian Darija Jurak and Slovenian Andrea Klebak. The previous week in San Jose, Jurak, Klepac defeated Dabrowski and Stephanie 6-1, 7-5.

In Cincinnati, Jurak and Klepac were eliminated in the round of 16, against Mattek-Sands and Swiatek.