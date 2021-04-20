Xbox games in a non-physical version on iPhone and PC

(Image: Getty Images)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced on Monday the launch of a beta version of its soft-gaming service for its Xbox console, the Xbox Cloud Gaming, for Apple phones, tablets, and computers with Windows 10.

Starting Tuesday, limited Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive invitations that give them access to a catalog of hundreds of titles that they can play through Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Google Safari. Apple.

Selected players will need to reside in one of the 22 countries (including the United States, Canada, France, or the United Kingdom) where an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is available.

“Our goal is to move quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so that more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in completely new ways,” says Catherine Gluckstein, Head of Xbox, blog. Digital gaming service.

By exporting the Xbox catalog to Apple devices (iPhone, iPad), Microsoft intends to capitalize on the popularity of Game Pass.

The number of subscribers to this subscription service reached 18 million worldwide at the end of 2020, according to figures released in January by Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella.