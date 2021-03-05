Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: the amazing smartphone is far from being released in France

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is not too far from certification in France, the smartphone has just benefited from many certifications.

Xiaomi He planned many more surprises this year for his fans. The technology manufacturer, beginning to encounter problems from the US side, decided to launch its new flagship products in several waves. And therefore, If Xiaomi Mi 11 has been known now to everyone since last December, We are still unable to get the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, especially what promises to be the powerful Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if a lot of patience is required until then, Looks like we’ve finally reached the end of the road to patience, and we can prepare to get the credit card warm.

Indeed, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – Several photos were leaked from it – It was just Certified by several organizations, including Indonesia Telecom Certification, the Chinese TENAA and above all, closer to us, TUV Rheinland, located across the Rhine. The menus always present in the smartphone world are the warning signs of formalization. Hence we should see this smartphone land quickly in Europe, and thus in France. As a reminder, in addition to its high performance (SoC Snapdragon 888, 5000 mAh battery, triple rear sensor with specifically 120X zoom), Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has the privacy of integrating a second, smaller LCD screen on the back. looking forward !