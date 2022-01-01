Xiaomi Paipai 4K, Farewell to BlackBerrys and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Did not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what marked Friday December 31: the new Xiaomi Paipai 4K solution, BlackBerry will discontinue its old phones and the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is truly reminiscent of the Galaxy Note. In order not to miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

Xiaomi Paipai 4K, for streaming video between PC and TV

Xiaomi has released a new wireless solution to stream content from your PC directly to your TV: Xiaomi Paipai Wireless Projector Screen 4K. To enjoy it, just connect a file dongle in a USB-C on a computer, and another in a micro USB on an HDMI for a TV. And voila.

If you have an old BlackBerry device, it’s time to turn it on for the last time

As of January 4, 2022, BlackBerry will stop offering its older phones. This relates to both SMS, calls, WiFi and data, everything will be cut off. A small page turns into a Canadian company.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: We are heading towards the godson of the Galaxy Note

New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Offer Released By leaker onleaks tend to emphasize the aesthetic philosophy of the phone, which should be the godson of the Galaxy Note with a square shape and curved edges.

