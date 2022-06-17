You can take 48MP photos with your iPhone, but that’s not thanks to Apple

So no, the iPhone does not have a 48MP sensor and has not received any update to perform the upgrade. However, the Camera+ app on iOS is updated and allows for an upgrade of up to 48MP.

We wanted to tell you about this surprise, theiPhone 13 Pro Max That you bought over 1200 euros in the end has a main sensor of 48 MP instead of the 12 MP that we knew, but no. althoughIphone Too good at photography, you may lose some jobs. That’s fine, the Camera+ app is updated and offers UltraRes mode to expand your photos up to 48MP. About Take photos and edit iOS app.

48 Megapixels on iPhone, it’s now possible

LateNiteSoft, Camera + Editor, Announces the twenty-second version of its application. Adds a mode called “UltraRes ‘, making it possibleUpgrade Up to 48 megapixels, which is four times the definition of the image. For this, the application uses ” Ultra-fast machine learning modelWho has been trained? What to improve details on photos, to enlarge them for example. Good news, this mode can be used on already taken photos.

UltraRes is available on iPhone and iPad with NeuralEngine and sufficient RAM. you will need iPhone 11 or higher, a iPad Pro third generation, ipad mini 6th generation or A 9th generation iPad minimum. This situation can only makeUpgradeImages up to 12 megapixels.

Other new features of Camera +

Camera + just got better, faster and more modern with a redesigned editor. All with a revised design, including on IPAD. LateNiteSoft has also announced that it has fixed bugs, but now displays the graph directly on the shooting screen.

The big change depends mainly on the economic formula and model. Previously, Camera + made purchasesin the app, but it goes to subscription. It’s priced at €2.99 per month or $12 per year. However, you can still purchase the full app for $24.99.

