“You scared me so much.” – Patrick Roy

The Quebec Rimparts will begin their third round series on Wednesday against the Shawinigan Cataracts of the Junior Hockey League Quebec.

After eliminating Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Rimouski Océanic, this is yet another challenge for Patrick Roy’s team.

“We are facing a well-established team, which will be a good challenge for us,” the Remparts coach admitted, Tuesday, in an interview with GC.

“When you have players like Maverick Bourke and Xavier Borgolt, you think of course you can beat anyone, so it will be up to us to be prepared.”

Roy also admitted that he was very frightened in the previous round against Serge Beausoleil’s players.

“The series against Rimouski scared me a lot,” he said. They are a very well managed team and they played very well. It’s a streak that could easily last in five matches.

“You had to play hockey well to be able to beat them. This challenge we faced will make us better.”

Speaking of series three out of five, instead of four out of seven, Roy was also open.

“I find it exciting,” he said. When you drop a match, you go off your ass. Is this a formula I will consider? I will definitely think about it. “

Watch Patrick Roy’s full interview in the video above.