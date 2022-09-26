Young people watch less and less Quebec TV

Really what was motivated was my fellow research professor, Caroline Savard, who gave an example of a TV show to her TV students, and there was Veronique Cloutier…not recognized by the majority of the group! says Audrey Peron, professor and researcher at the Graduate School of Media Arts and Technology at Cégep de Jonquière.

This study on media habits was conducted on more than 600 students of media arts and technology at the Cégep de Jonquière

Surprisingly, they are students studying in the field of media Adds Audrey Peron.

The Joseph Angers Suite at the Cégep de Jonquière. Photo: Radio Canada / Claude Bouchard

However, this trend is also noticeable among other university students.

I don’t really listen much, but that’s not a lack of interest, it just doesn’t bother me The student admits.

Honestly I think TV, the last time I watched it was many years ago anyway! I use TV more for soap operas with my friends than for personal consumption, let’s say. It’s more than a family friendly thing Another student says.

A second phase of research is also planned this fall to collect the habits of all the students at the Cégep de Jonquière.

The pinnacle of Internet platforms

Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ are topping the viewing platforms.

We really see the power of the giant, Audrey Peron continues. We also asked them which platform they are listening to. Quebec platforms are already at the bottom of the list. It is there, there is Quebec content there but instinctively our young people don’t go there to consume Quebec products. There is a Quebec series came out, it’s can you hear me? And if we analyze it, it is available on Netflix.

When they view content, young people watch it once a week and more mainly on the computer (74.9%) and phone (67.2%) and not on TV (57.5%), according to the study. See also Discover the podcast Photo: Radio Canada/Michel Asperot

Only 23% of the students surveyed said they were interested in the Quebec series on a weekly basis.

And to the more general question: What is your favorite series? Three-quarters of the youth interviewed said they were an American production.

According to a report by Philippe L’Heureux.