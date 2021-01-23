YouTube Finally in HDR on Xbox Series X | S (but not on PS5)

Since last November, some lucky people can benefit fromNext generation“, With the PS5 or Xbox Series X, or both for the rich. Consoles that let you enjoy previous-generation games in an” enhanced “version, and some exclusive games (but not necessarily.”Next generation‘) But also many multimedia functions.

YouTube is now in HDR on Xbox consoles

Netflix, Spotify, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video … everyone apparently answered the call of the next generation of consoles at the end of last year. The same is the case with the mainstream YouTube, available on PS5 as About Xbox Series X | S. YouTube that was not “CompletelySo far, since the latter has not offered HDR functionality.

The absence has now been corrected, because the update allows the app to display precious HDR on compatible videos … via Microsoft’s new consoles. In fact, at present, the YouTube app does not allow the PS5 to display an HDR video. The most surprising fact is that this same function is already available … On PS4 (since 2019).

Obviously, to enjoy HDR video over YouTube, you not only need a compatible smart TV, but also a certain speed. In this regard, to see your streaming, but also to display a lot of information about the video being streamed, YouTube provides a tool calledStats nerds“, Which is used to display frames, resolutions, bitrate, and encoding (especially PQ REC.2020 / VP9-2 HDR) …

In conclusion, it should be noted that the HDR update from YouTube also concerns the old Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X devices from Microsoft. Thanks to its superior power, the Xbox Series X can display video in 4K HDR.