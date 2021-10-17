Zadina traite garland de nain

Red Wings forward Philip Zadina used a derogatory term to describe Vancouver Canucks rival Connor Garland on Saturday night after his team’s 3-1 win in Detroit.

It was the check in the back of Garland at the end of the third period that upset the Czechs.

“I was trying to get the disc and he gave me a backhand, I guess. For a dwarf that he is, it’s totally normal for him to use these kinds of tactics, because I don’t think he’s strong enough to fight me one-on-one in the corner,” Zadina fired. To the media at the end of the meeting.

Note that while small by NHL standards, Garland is 5’10`, above average in both Canada and the United States.

Watch Zadina’s statement in the video below.