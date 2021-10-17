New Horizons has thought about the designers who use Happy Home Paradise DLC

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently revealed the next update that will put your decorating skills to the test. in a happy home paradiseYou can design holiday apartments and outdoor areas to accommodate vacationers.

Everyone will have their preferences and you will need to make sure that everyone feels comfortable in their apartment. Inside, you will need to adjust the lighting and sound. Individual objects can be modified, as can the size of rooms, walls or counters…

You can remodel the exterior with trees and walkways or specify the weather, time of day, and climate (reconfiguration is not allowed, however). On your holiday center island, you will find empty buildings to turn into schools, restaurants, cafes, shops or even hospitals. After your day of work, you will get new currency to buy more items for your house and position.

It will be possible to revisit your apartment and share it with others. Online, you can also visit the worlds of friends and other players. You can invite your neighbors to build a house for them, and if you have an Amiibo, set up special relaxation areas for NPCs like Marie, Timmy, and Tommy. With enough experience and a good reputation, you will be able to remodel and renovate the homes of visitors to your island.

DLC Happy Home Paradise costs 24.99 € And it will be available at the same time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 2.0, November 5. Finally, know that the owners l’abonnement Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass (at €39.99 per year) You will have ‘free’ access to this first paid DLC content…