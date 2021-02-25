ZTE’s latest smartphone recognizes faces without a visible camera

ZTE is working on improving the Invisible Selfie Camera system, as it is placed under the screen. The system is now capable of performing 3D face recognition.

At the end of 2020, the Chinese manufacturer ZTE launched the Axon 20 5G, a smartphone Selfie camera It is placed under the screen and not in a crack or hole. It’s an amazing achievement, since The sensor Just below the screen pixels. In fact, ZTE has integrated its screen into a different small panel above the sensor. This has a lower pixel density and Transparency Enough to take pictures. The result isn’t terrible, it has a cameo effect, but the principle is there. Today during Mobile World Congress From Shanghai, the brand has revealed an improvement in this process. This time, it’s a 3D face recognition system to unlock a mobile phone, like Face ID.

Site described Engadget Chen, The system is equivalent to that of this popular invisible camera, but in order to succeed in recognizing a flawless face in real time and in 3D, ZTE once again had to be cunning. To compensate for screen opacity, pixel strength is in tourch That used in facial recognition has doubled by ten compared to what is done in other systems.

Get out of the cracks and punches in the screen

And that’s not all, due to giving a display more consistent with the rest of the screen, the pixel density of the tiny panel covering the sensor has been increased from 200 to 400 dpi. In addition to that, the refresh rate also changes from 90 to 120 Hz. In the end, with this process, ZTE might have managed to find the right formula for a screen with a smooth display that is capable of taking pictures with the correct quality and is also talented. Face recognition.

The company says the system is secure enough to authenticate mobile phone payments. It can also be used for Applications From Design 3D. Still according to Engadget, some rumors suggest that this system will be present on the brand’s next Axon 30 Pro. If the operation is successful, it can compromise restrictions style Which we still know using selfie sensors.