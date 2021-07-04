11 Netflix movies and shows filmed in Canada

Save big when you get live TV and streaming services, all with Optik TV package. Pay for what you want and change what you don’t; it’s your choice. Learn how to get the most out of your TV experience on telus.com/OptikTV.

Canada has earned a reputation as a Hollywood landmark for big-budget movies and shows. Take a look at the following titles on Netflix Canada filmed in the Great White North.

With Canada Day approaching, take a look at some of these iconic movies you might not have known were made here.

The real disaster happened off the east coast of Canada in 1912, and Canadian-born director James Cameron filmed his gigantic hit in Halifax before the film was released in 1997.

Cameron filmed ocean scenes in the film aboard the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent icebreaker in Titanic Canyon in Halifax and other scenes in Vancouver.

He also worked on the University of Toronto’s St. George campus as an American high school comedy major in 2004 bad girls, Written by Tina Fey. The film also filmed scenes with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried at the Etobicoke Collegiate Institute outside TO.

Old Hollywood Montreal is often used as an alternative to the old cobbled streets of Europe, as was the case with the detective biography of Steven Spielberg with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

The Old Port and the Basilica of Notre Dame de Victoire in Quebec were used as a cheaper alternative to transport the team to France, where the film’s climax takes place.

This series is a remake based on the book series, “A series of unfortunate events for Lemony SnicketIt stars Neil Patrick Harris and is filmed in Vancouver.

The cult classic used Toronto to be New York. Filming took place at the Toronto Dominion Center, which served as the office building for Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale).

The drama directed by Shia LaBeouf was filmed in Montreal and was nominated for Best Canadian Film at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

This popular Canadian series was filmed in Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia, which is where the fictional documentary series takes place.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoHD9XEEInc0

Christopher Nolan’s smash hit has been filmed in Japan, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and here in Canada. Specifically, Fortress Mountain in the Kananaskis District, Alberta, and Kananaskis Village in the Kananaskis District, Alberta.

Display costume Filmed in Toronto in the office of some New York attorney.

The 1997 Oscar-winning film starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and the late Robin Williams was filmed at Central Tech High School in Toronto. The University of Toronto also served as classes, and the restaurant scene was filmed at Upfront Bar & Grill.

Starring a pair of Canadians in Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, the brochure Filmed in Montreal.

Oh my god the idea of ​​this scene makes us cry.