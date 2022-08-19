Is there a god or not?

After his long comment to prove to you the existence of God, in your reply to Sir George Crete on June 19, having made him understand your lack of belief in the existence of any god at all, you suggest that he read the book. Impossible dialogue. science and religionBy the way, by Yves Gingra, a book I haven’t read.

To enlighten readers who have not read it, here I repeat the passages I quoted: “Until the beginning of the seventeenth century, God was at the center of science, because he was believed to have explained all the mysteries of the universe and existence on earth. In the past, all truths were recorded in the Torah, the Christian Bible, and the Qur’an, and they are The holy books of the three monotheistic religions.

The divorce between science and religions was a long process that spanned two and a half centuries. Copernicus, Galileo, and Darwin, to name a few, have in fact rendered, through their revolutionary discoveries, many ancient beliefs infallible by the monotheistic religions. »

After reading this text, I couldn’t help but immediately make a connection with another book we just finished in our book club: For the future Christianityby John Shelby Sponge, 1931-2021, published by Éditions Karthala, Paris 2019. This American Episcopal Prelate offers, among others, the same arguments regarding Copernicus, Galileo, and Darwin.

Thus, one might be surprised that the author clearly affirms his belief in God. But in which God? An almighty God outside of us interferes in our lives when he sees fit? great wizard?

Unknown

It often happens that believers can provide scientific evidence that says what they want. However, I will not allow myself any comment on the conclusions you ascribe to the author of the book you are suggesting, because I have not read it. Since I don’t know, it is very likely that I will not stick to his conclusions, while Yves Gingra’s conclusions fit me perfectly. But I still find it important to make your suggestion to all those who prefer to rely on faith rather than science.